Patuakhali-4: AL candidate’s brother fined for arriving at campaign with helicopter

Awami League candidate for Patuakhali-4 (Kalapara-Rangabali) constituency Muhibbur Rahman's brother was fined Tk 50,000 for violating polls code by arriving at a campaign in Patuakhali on a helicopter.

Rangabali upazila executive magistrate Ziaul Hasan Sourav fined Towhidur Rahman, also chairman of Fresh Group of Companies, when he landed on Rangabali Upazila Parishad ground around 3:00pm, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

Locals said the last public meeting of the boat candidate and incumbent MP was held at Rangabali Model Secondary School ground today at 4:00pm.

Touhidur came to participate in the meeting but was taken to the election office adjacent to the field and fined for violating the electoral code of conduct.

He left on the same helicopter after not being allowed to take part in his brother's final election campaign.Clause (c) of 8 of the Election Code of Conduct states that helicopters or any other aircraft shall not be used for election campaigning. However, the party chief can use helicopter for transportation. But cannot display or distribute leaflets, banners or any other material from the helicopter during transit.