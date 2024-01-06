Operations of 32 trains halted for tomorrow, Monday: Railway DG

The Bangladesh Railway has suspended operations of 32 trains for different destinations across the country tomorrow and Monday due to lack of passengers and security concern.

Director General of Bangladesh Railway Md Kamrul Ahsan told this to reporters after visiting the burned coaches of Benapole Express train at Kamalapur Railway Station today.

"We are not running 20 trains in the eastern region and 12 in the western region these two days. For now, all trains except these will run," he said.

Another reason behind the decision is to reorganise the security measures, he added.

A seven-member committee to investigate the Benapole Express fire has also been formed, the official said.

"Members of the police and other agencies are also looking into the matter," he said.

The director general said that yesterday's arson was apparently an act of sabotage. But they would need time to come to a conclusion.

About the damage, he said two coaches of the train were completely and its power car was partially burnt. The extent of damage will be clearer after further cleaning.

"We are trying to prevent sabotage involving the railway. Efforts are on to get CCTV footage from different stations and inside the train," he said.

The official also said they installed CCTV cameras in the Mohanganj Express train. Such cameras will be installed in all trains in phases.