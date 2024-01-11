Oath-taking ceremony: Ministers, state ministers enter Bangabhaban

Ministers and state ministers were seen entering Bangabhaban to take oath to form the new cabinet this evening.

President Md Shahabuddin will administer the oath to the new cabinet members at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 7:00pm.

Earlier in the evening, their vehicles were seen entering Bangabhaban premises one after the other.

Awami League is going to take the responsibility of running the government for the fourth consecutive term through this oath, with its President Sheikh Hasina as the head for the fifth term.

According to the rules, the PM and successively the ministers, ministers of state will take oath.

All formalities have already been completed for the formation of the new government. The size of the new cabinet including the prime minister stands at 37 people. Twenty-five of them are ministers, while 11 are state ministers.

Meanwhile, a notification in this regard has been issued from the cabinet division in the afternoon.

According to clause 2 of Article 56 of the Constitution of Bangladesh, the president has appointed the following persons as ministers and ministers of state in the government of Bangladesh on January 11, read the notification.