No victory processions

Hasina tells party leaders, activists

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina directed AL leaders and activists not to bring out any victory processions after the declaration of election results.

AL Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan informed journalists about the PM's direction yesterday.

The AL chief also instructed the partymen not to engage in any kind of violence or conflict.

Earlier in the day, Hasina called upon the citizens to exercise their right to vote, saying that a conducive environment has been created for the elections.

"Conducive environment has been established. Your vote is very valuable. We fought a lot for the right to vote and I hope that all the people of the country will come to vote at the polling centres. Bangladesh will continue its democratic trend," she said after casting vote at Dhaka City College polling centre.

She expressed gratitude to the people for being able to conduct the election today amid many "obstacles and hurdles".