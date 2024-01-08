New cabinet likely to be formed by January 15: Nasrul Hamid

A new cabinet may be formed by January 15, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today.

He also said that the supply of power and energy at affordable prices will be the main challenge for the new government.

Nasrul made the comments while exchanging greetings with reporters at his ministry office today.

Nasrul Hamid won the general election from Dhaka-3 constituency of the parliament for the third consecutive term.

He said that the election was held in a free and fair manner due to the strong position taken by the Election Commission.

He said many challenges are waiting for the new government including bringing inflation under control.

He said the new government has to take measures to introduce an automatic fuel price adjustment system to maintain international market price.