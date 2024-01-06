National polls: Three former secretaries in tight spot

Awami League nominated four former secretaries to contest the January 7 national polls with its "boat" symbol.

They are: Abul Kalam Azad, former principal secretary to the prime minister; Muhammed Sadique, former secretary and also former chairman of Public Service Commission; Sajjadul Hassan, former senior secretary at the PMO; and Surendra Nath Chakraborty, former secretary.

Among them, Sajjadul is seemingly in a better position while the three others are likely to face tough contests from their opponents.

Sajjadul, who is contesting from Netrakona-4, is also incumbent lawmaker from the seat after being elected uncontested in a by-polls in July last year with AL ticket.

With central AL leader Shafi Ahmed's candidacy as an independent aspirant being rejected by the Election Commission, Sajjadul is unlikely to face much contest from the seat.

Meanwhile, the three other former secretaries, who are vying in the national polls for the first time, are failing to catch up with their opponents, including independents from the same party.

Abul Kalam Azad got AL ticket from Jamalpur-5. However, Azad's opponent Rezaul Karim Rejnu CIP, an independent candidate, is more popular in the area, said local voters and sources in the district AL unit.

Rejnu, president of Jamalpur Chamber of Commerce and a director of FBCCI, has been involved with local politics for more than 40 years and was a former organising secretary of district AL.

Azad, however, has been trying to strengthen his position with support from Mirza Azam, organising secretary of AL's central committee, and his followers, said locals.

Muhammed Sadique, who is contesting with AL nomination from Sunamganj-4, is facing tough challenges from his rival Pir Fazlur Rahman, the incumbent lawmaker and Jatiyo Party's candidate from this seat.

Fazlur, a former secretary of Sunamganj Lawyers' Association, won the two previous elections with JP's symbol, giving him a scope to have his influence in the area. In both these elections, AL did not field any candidate from this seat.

However, this time, AL opted against leaving the seat to JP.

Interestingly, despite winning the two polls with JP's nomination, Pir Fazlur Rahman was an AL leader. He was the education, training and library secretary of the central committee of Jubo League.

"In the last two terms, he has established his sphere of influence in his constituency and emerged as a strong competitor against Sadique," said a local AL leader wishing anonymity.

However, Sadique is getting huge support from local AL leaders including Nurul Huda Mukut and Polin Bakht, president and general secretary of Sunamganj district AL unit respectively, and Enamul Kabir Emon, a member of the central committee of AL.

Sadique also previously served as EC secretary during the one-sided January 5, 2014 election, in which 153 candidates won uncontested amid boycott by BNP and other political parties.

Surendra Nath Chakraborty, who is contesting from Naogaon-3, is facing a strong competition from incumbent lawmaker Salim Uddin Tarafder, who is vying as an independent candidate.

Another independent candidate, Mahfuza Chowdhury, wife of former MP late Akram Hossain Chowdhury, is also contesting from the seat.

The main contest, however, will be between Surendra and Salim, said locals.