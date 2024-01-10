National polls: Democracy won, says Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today said they have proven that Bangladesh is a democratic country that ensures human rights and justice.

"It is a victory for democracy and people of the country," he said while speaking at a discussion marking Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also spoke on the occasion.

"We fight for justice and human rights. We upheld these values," the minister said.

At the event, speakers called upon all to work towards the implementation of Vision 2041 announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take the country forward by completing the unfinished work of Bangabandhu.

A documentary on Bangabandhu's homecoming was screened after the discussion.