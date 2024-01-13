National polls: AL’s Poppy wins Mymensingh-3

Awami League candidate Nilufar Anjum Poppy won the Mymensingh-3 (Gauripur) constituency with boat symbol in unofficial results after re-polling in the previously postponed Bhalukapur High School centre today.

She bagged 1,295 votes in the centre while her nearest contestant independent candidate Somnath Saha got 355 votes.

Presiding officer Prof Mosharraf Hossain announced the results.

Including the votes of this centre, Poppy secured 54,491 votes while Somnath got 52,566 with "truck" symbol.

In the 12th national election, out of 11 constituencies in Mymensingh district, AL got five seats while independent candidates won the rest.

Polling in Bhalukapur High School centre was postponed on charges of irregularities on January 7 general elections.

Poppy led the constituency by 985 votes after the completion of vote counting in the rest of the centres on that day.

With Poppy's win, the AL secured a total of 226 seats out of 299 at the national election.