National election: EC hands over polls materials to centres across

The actual ballot papers will reach a majority of centres only on election morning

Election materials have been kept at Residential Model School and College. Photo: Palash Khan

The Election Commission today started handing over election materials, including ballot boxes and other material, to polling centres across the country, ahead of tomorrow's national election

However, the actual ballot papers on which people will cast their votes will reach a majority if polling centres countrywide on the morning of the election.

Election materials are being handed over to the presiding officers at Azimpur Government Girls' School. Photo: Prabir Das

Our photographers visited Residential Model School and College and Azimpur Government Girls' School in Dhaka in the morning and saw presiding officers gathered on the school premises since morning to collect the materials.

In Residential Model School and College, Returning Officer of Dhaka Sabirul Islam started distributing the materials among the presiding officers under Dhaka-15 constituency around 10:30am.

The Election Commission will send ballot papers to around 93 percent of the 42,025 polling centres on election day morning.

Ballot papers for 2,964 centres in remote and hard-to-reach places, like in hilly areas, chars, haors and other wetlands, will be sent today.