Narayanganj-2: Voting suspended at centre after 'attack' by JP candidate’s supporters

Voting at Ramchandradi Government Primary School centre in Araihajar upazila of Narayanganj-2 constituency was suspended due to alleged breaking and entering by supporters of the JP candidate.

However, the JP candidate alleged they were protesting ballot stuffing by the AL-backed candidate's supporters.

Supporters of Alamgir Sikder Loton, the Jatiya Party candidate, entered the polling centre around 10:00am, attacked a booth, and broke the ballot box in the presence of the presiding officer, police said.

Golam Mostofa Rashel, superintendent of police of Narayanganj, said they immediately rushed to the centre and brought the situation under control.

"We have detained around 13 people including the candidate's younger brother Jahangir Sikder Jhoton," he said.

The presiding officer suspended the voting at the centre around 11:30am following the incident, according to witnesses.

There are around 2,638 male and 2,453 female voters listed at the centre.

"They have suspended voting at the centre as a candidate's supporters attacked the polling booths and vandalised ballot box," Mohammad Mahmudul Haque, returning officer of the district said.

When asked, Loton said they protested as the supporters of the ruling party-backed candidate were stuffing ballots illegally at the centre.

"Two of our supporters were injured by police firing at the time," he said.