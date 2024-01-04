Myemnsingh-3 JP candidate quits polls

Mymensingh-3 Jatiya Party candidate Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman has quit the election race.

Mustafizur, an adviser to JP chairman, came up with the announcement in a press conference at Gouripur Press Club last night.

He said he decided to withdraw from the polls as there is no level playing field.

"My activists are being intimidated, my election posters are being torn down and election camp offices have been vandalised," he said without giving any details.

"The environment is not fair for the election. This election is going to be a one-sided one. There is no level playing field. That's why I have decided not to contest," Mustafizur said.

Expressing his gratitude to his voters and supporters, Mustafizur said he would continue working for the people of his locality.

JP leaders Sajjat Hossain Akkas, Md Mujibur Rahman, Sohel Rana and Masum Billah , among others, were present at the press conference.