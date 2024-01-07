Munshiganj AL leader killed near polling centre

A local Awami League leader in Munshiganj was found dead with stab wounds to the back of his head near a polling centre in Munshiganj this morning.

Locals found the body of Zillur Rahman, 45 around 100 feet from the Rikabibazar Government Primary School polling centre in Munshiganj's Mirkadim municipality around 9:30am, an hour and a half after voting began in the 12th parliamentary election.

He was a supporter of AL-nominated candidate from Munshiganj-3 Mrinal Kanti Das and vice-president of Mirkadim municipality unit of Sramik League.

Ruhul Amin, the doctor at the emergency department of Munshiganj General Hospital where Zillur's body was taken, said they found stab wounds on the back of his head.

Superintendent of Police of Munshiganj district Aslam Khan confirmed news of the death to The Daily Star.

"We are going to the spot upon receiving information about the body lying there. However, there were no reports of violence around the centre," he told The Daily Star.

Saying that the deceased was his supporter, AL candidate Mrinal said, "I do not want to say over the phone right now who killed him. It would be improper to speak of a matter which is under investigation."