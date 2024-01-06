'Moving away from democratic values will create more challenges'

Former Bangladesh ambassador to the US tells Star

The 12th parliamentary election is going ahead without the participation of the BNP, which continues to enforce blockades and strikes since late October. There is strong international focus on the January 7 polls, though there are differences in opinion among the countries.

Meanwhile, the economy faces challenges. How will all these factors play out in the coming days? M Humayun Kabir, foreign policy analyst, former Bangladesh ambassador to the US, and president of Bangladesh Enterprise Institute, shares his thoughts with The Daily Star.

The Daily Star (DS): How do you evaluate the political events that are unfolding?

Humayun Kabir (HK): I think the elections will be held on time because the government is determined to do it. However, what the quality of the polls will be, is an issue. How the political stalemate will be mitigated after the polls is unknown. If the election is flawed and lacks larger democratic practices and faces legitimacy questions, it will be problematic. The election to be held will be constitutional formality, but if it does not carry the democratic values, there will be serious questions.

DS: How do you think the international community will look at it?

HK: There are three dimensions. One, the Indian dimension. Though it had so far been silent, India has recently clarified its position. They are also meeting the political parties. Its perspective is understandable because of their national interest.

Number two is the position of China and Russia. They have more economic or trade interest. Thus, they want political stability in Bangladesh.

The third dimension is the Western bloc, mostly the US and the EU. They both have economic and values aspects in relations with Bangladesh. Both are connected to and dependent on one another. The economic relation with the US and the EU is very important for us. Our major export, which is worth about $40 billion, is towards the US and the EU. If there are problems in democracy, human rights, freedom of expressions, it may affect the economy.

DS: Will it affect Bangladesh when it graduates from LDC status in 2026?

HK: After the graduation, we will have to renegotiate our trade relations with foreign countries because we will not be entitled to many of the privileges that we now enjoy. Moving away from democratic values will definitely create more challenges for us. There is a perception that the economy will be fine after the elections, but we need to remember that this time the global focus is much sharper than in the past. This is an issue of worry for us. Look at the statements of the international community. The UN, EU, UK, US – all want free, fair and participatory elections.

DS: Will Bangladesh move towards China if the Western countries don't consider the elections free and fair?

HK: Russia's economy now is not in a good shape. China's economy has also been under economic pressure in recent times. It is also modifying its strategy in taking up projects under the Belt and Road Initiative and moving more towards green infrastructure. In contrast, Bangladesh needs more basic infrastructure.

So, whether their changed strategy and our needs will match remains a question in the future. Also, Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco urged the US businesses for investments in China. China is also now giving various concessions to draw investment. This means they are very cautiously considering their trade policies and redesigning investment projects. Therefore, there is a question if China will do anything contradicting the US policies.

Thus, I think China and Russia are not capable of replacing the economic needs of Bangladesh now met by the US and other western countries. Also, if you consider trade, remittance, investment, global multilateral and even UN Peacekeeping, Bangladesh's stake is much higher in the Western bloc.

DS: Bangladesh's major economic concern now is the dwindling foreign currency reserves. How can this be addressed?

HK: You are right. Our expatriate Bangladeshis are the major sources of foreign currency. But, much of the remittance they send home comes through informal channels. This happens because they have lack of trust in our institutions. Had we recovered their trust in our institutions, they would automatically remit through formal channels and even invest in Bangladesh.

On the other hand, huge capital flight takes place from Bangladesh due to the lack of good governance and strong institutions. An inclusive election, accountability and transparency in our governance process, and ensuring migrants' wellbeing at all stages can do wonders as far as foreign currency reserve is concerned. The big question is if we can achieve this.