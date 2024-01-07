Minister’s relatives serve as polls officers

He is also AL candidate in Lalmonirhat-2

At least three relatives of Awami League candidate and Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed are serving as presiding officers in the Lalmonirhat-2 constituency.

Meanwhile, many of the other presiding officers in the constituency are loyal to Nuruzzaman, alleged Sirajul Haque, an AL independent candidate from the constituency.

Sirajul, senior vice president of district AL, has made a written complaint against 18 presiding officers in this regard to the district returning officer.

The presiding officers are Kaliganj Karim Uddin Public College's assistant professor Taimur Rahman; lecturers Ershadul Haque, Mahbubur Rahman, Golam Farooq, Mofazzal Hossain, Lutfar Rahman, Zakir Hossain, Mahbubul Alam, Trilochan Chandra Sarkar, Khadimul Bashar, Iman Ali, Lipika Chowdhury, and Asaduzzaman; and Kaliganj Tushbhandar Mahila Degree College's assistant professor Santosh Kumar Roy, Tapan Kumar Roy; and lecturers Abdul Latif, Pabitra Kumar Roy, and Noor Islam.

Among them, Ershadul Haque is the brother-in-law of the social welfare minister, while Lipika Chowdhury is the wife of the minister's brother and Golam Farooq is also his close relative.

Talking to The Daily Star, Sirajul alleged Nuruzzaman controls both Karim Uddin Public College and Kaliganj Tushbhandar Mahila Degree College centres.

"Teachers at these two institutions are loyal to the minister. They have been appointed as presiding officers across various polling centres. These presiding officers will act on the minister's behalf and rig the vote," claimed Sirajul.

"It's necessary to appoint new presiding officers in the centres concerned to keep the polling environment in order. I made a written complaint to the returning officer concerned on Friday night. I have been assured that necessary actions will be taken," he said.

District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ullah said preparations have been made to take necessary measures regarding this matter after looking into it seriously.

The minister or his relatives could not be contacted for comments.

The number of polling centres in Lalmonirhat-2 constituency is 144. The number of voters in this constituency is 4,02,029, while five candidates are vying for this seat.