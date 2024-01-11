Mamata congratulates Hasina

National Election 2024
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jan 11, 2024 11:49 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 01:19 AM

File photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for forming the government for the fourth consecutive time.

In the evening, Mamata telephoned the Prime Minister.

The West Bengal chief minister congratulated Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on the historic victory of the Awami League in the 12th parliament elections, Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said.

She also congratulated the family members of Bangabandhu on this victory.

During the telephone conversation, apart from the exchange greetings, various bilateral issues were discussed.

At the same time, both sides expressed confidence to continue working together in the future as in the past to improve the living standards of the people of the two countries by continuing all mutual cooperation.

