Left-leaning student bodies take out torch procession rejecting polls

Leaders and activists of left-leaning student organisations of Dhaka University brought out a torch procession today, rejecting the 12th parliamentary election.

"We are boycotting Sheikh Hasina as she expanded her tenure through a 'farce election'," said leaders of Democratic Students Alliance.

They urged the people of this country to protect their right to universal franchise.

The programme began around 6:30pm from Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University.

Holding torches, the procession went through Nilkhet, Katabon, and Shahbagh intersection chanting slogans against PM Hasina.

The procession ended around 7:45pm through a rally at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture.

"The people of this democratic country boycotted the dummy election on January 7. They did not come out to vote on that day. The supporters of Awami League stuffed ballots to show a high voter-turnout.

"This government is illegal as they did not get elected by the people's mandate," said Mitu Sarker, president of Student Federation.

Terming the Election Commission as "fake" she said, "This Election Commission can not hold a fair election."

Socialist Students Front President Salman Siddiqui was also present, among others.