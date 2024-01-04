Lakshmipur-1: SC allows independent candidate to contest polls

National Election 2024
The Supreme Court today upheld a High Court order that allowed Lakshmipur-1 independent candidate Mohammad Habibur Rahman Paban to contest the January 7 national election.

The Election Commission on January 2 cancelled the candidacy of Paban, also a presidium member of Jubo League, on charge for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The development came as Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim today passed "no order" on a petition filed by the Election Commission. The commission in the petition challenged the HC order which on January 3 stayed the EC's decision over cancelling his candidacy.

There is no legal bar for Paban to contest the election following the apex court chamber judge's order, his lawyer Probir Neogi told The Daily Star.

Advocate Ashfaqur Rahman appeared for the EC.

During the hearing of the petition, Justice Enayetur Rahim said candidates should be given a three-month language training before the start of the campaign.

