JP being used as sacrificial lamb: GM Quader

Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader today said he feared that a one-party rule will be established in the country by sacrificing their candidates at the end.

He also said Jatiyo Party is being used as sacrificial lamb for this purpose.

"As we have come to the election, there is no scope of boycotting right now. We have to announce programmes after seeing the polls results," he said replying to a query after overseeing polls in Rangpur-3 constituency.

"We always had a fear that we will be brought to the polls to be sacrificed," he said around 11:00am at Senpara Shishu Mangal Govt Primary School.

The JP leader said they saw peaceful election in Rangpur but in some constituencies including Cumilla-1 and Dhaka-1 their agents were driven away.

"Awami League activists have created an atmosphere of vote rigging... that too under the nose of police and administration. People are in doubt whether voting will be fair at those centres," he said.

"It's too early to comment… But we are not seeing any positive symptoms in some areas. But the situation was supposed be better...," he answered when a reporter asked him about the overall election atmosphere.