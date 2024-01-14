Jatiyo Party splitting... again?

A faction wants resignation of GM Quader, Chunnu; to hold rally in Dhaka today

Jatiyo Party has split at least four times since its formation in 1986, so much so, it's challenging for even an ardent political observer to keep track of the various factions.

Recently, the party has seen conflict between two of its top leaders -- Raushan Ershad, widow of JP founding chairman HM Ershad and her brother-in-law GM Quader.

It seems the party is on the verge of another split as crisis in the party deepens centring its debacle in the January 7 national election.

Aggrieved candidates of JP who took part in the 12th national elections will hold a rally today in Dhaka protesting the leadership failure of the party higher-ups. They demand the resignation of JP Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

Several hundred JP leaders and activists of JP on Friday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to them for resignation after a protest in front of the party office.

Organisers of today's rally said many grassroots leaders are likely to be present at the gathering which will take place at the Institution of Diploma Engineers at city's Kakrail.

GM Quader expelled two senior JP leaders on Friday -- Kazi Firoz Rashid and Sunil Suvho Roy -- for instigating the party's grassroots to stage a protest in front of the chairman's Banani office.

Both Firoz and Sunil are supporters of JP Chief Patron Raushan Ershad.

Due to conflict between GM Quader and Raushan, the latter didn't participate in the January 7 election.

Contacted, Sunil yesterday told The Daily Star that GM Quader is responsible for the election debacle of JP and he will have to resign from the party.

"Jatiyo Party will be destroyed... the way GM Quader is running the party. That's why the party's grassroots want him gone," he added.

He also said they will also call a council of the party soon to select new leadership.

In the recent national election, JP contested a record 265 seats after a tough negotiation with the ruling Awami League, which agreed to concede 26 seats by withdrawing its candidates.

However, JP only secured victory in 11 seats, marking the party's poorest performance since 1991, with 90 percent of its candidates, including several prominent ones, losing their security deposit.