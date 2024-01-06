‘Jan 7 polls questionable’

University Teachers’ Network rejects national elections

The University Teachers' Network rejected the upcoming election, calling it questionable and suggesting it could lead the country down a dark path.

In an open statement released yesterday, they called for the government to address the escalating political crisis through democratic means.

The statement, signed by Dhaka University Prof Gitiara Nasreen, cites the past two "questionable" elections as evidence of a dangerous trend towards an authoritarian one-party regime.

During this period, the constitutional rights of the people of this country, especially the freedom of expression and demonstrations, and human rights have been violated, the statement read.

"We hoped for a collaborative effort towards a free, fair, and impartial election. However, we are deeply disappointed about the next election, which appears to be designed solely to perpetuate the absolute power of the ruling regime," it added.

"Holding a parliamentary election in any manner, simply on the pretext of upholding legal or constitutional norms, is not the end of the matter. No matter who comes to power through a questionable election, they are not accountable to the people," it continued.

The statement also criticised the process of making dummy candidates to make this election appear competitive, calling it an "unprecedented incident".

"Unfortunately, this January we are going to see an unacceptable election like 2014 and 2018. Like all citizens of Bangladesh, we are deeply concerned and worried about the elections," the statement added.