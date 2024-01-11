'It's the choice of prime minister'

Momen on no longer being a minister

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, who has not been chosen in the list of the upcoming cabinet, today said being a minister was a privilege and it was solely a choice of the prime minister.

"The prime minister gave me a chance and I have done my best with sincerity, honesty and best of my ability over the last five years as a foreign minister," he told The Daily Star over phone when asked why he has been dropped from the council of ministers.

"It is the choice of the prime minister."

Momen spent crucial years, especially the last two, when Bangladesh came under huge scrutiny in terms of human rights, democracy, freedom of speech, as well as the global pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war that is reshaping the global geopolitical space.

During his tenure, the US imposed sanctions against Rab and a visa policy on Bangladesh relating to elections.

He has been often a matter of discussion in media because of his frank comments that many said were not "diplomatically right enough".

Momen, however, thinks that the greatest diplomats of the world have always been open and frank and assertive.

"I am open. I have nothing to hide," he said.

He said he went to the foreign ministry, which has been his office for last five years, and thanked the ministry officials for their cooperation.

"I have always asked them to write briefs and make them perfect. So, I thanked them," Momen said.

He said he focused on economic diplomacy, public diplomacy and regional peace and stability during his tenure as foreign minister.

"I hope that these policies will help achieve our goal of golden Bengal," he said.

Momen said now as an elected MP, he will serve the people and contribute to the policymaking for the greater good.