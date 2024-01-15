Italian PM Meloni greets Hasina on re-election

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni today congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as prime minister of Bangladesh.

In a letter to Hasina, Giorgia Meloni said: "On the occasion of Your new inauguration as Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, I would like to send You, on behalf of the Italian Government, my congratulations on Your prestigious assignment."

Given the long tradition of friendship between the two countries, she said: "I will be glad to continue our constructive bilateral collaboration in areas such as textiles, immigration, security and energy transition, and to work together to help strengthen peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific."

Giorgia Meloni ended, saying: "Wishing You every success in fulfilling Your mandate, I send You my warmest regards."