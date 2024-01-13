It was the best election ever

Says former election commissioner Abdul Mobarak

Veteran election observers, Abdul Mobarak, former civil servants with extensive experience in the Election Commission, share insights on the recently concluded 12th parliamentary election in interviews with The Daily Star's Baharam Khan. Mobarak retired from the civil service as a secretary in 2005. He served as an EC from 2012 to 2017.



The Daily Star (DS): What's your opinion of the 12th parliamentary election?

Abdul Mobarak: This election is the best election I have ever seen. The first point I would like to mention is that ballot papers were sent on the morning of election day to prevent ballot stuffing the night before.

DS: The main opposition didn't even participate, was there a need for ballot stuffing?

Mobarak: Vote rigging and ballot stuffing can occur even without the participation of the main opposition party. Many big guns have failed in this election. If there were chances of malpractice, they would not have lost.

DS: Do you mean to say ballot stuffing was a common practice in past elections?

Mobarak: Yes, ballot boxes had been stuffed in many places in past elections. They say, "might is right". Candidates have often used brute muscle power for ballot stuffing.

DS: Is this a fact for the previous election (11th parliamentary election) as well?

Mobarak: We can't blindly deny the incidences of unfairness in the previous election. I can't just deny the facts because I hold a position in the government. It is a fact that ballot boxes were stuffed the night before election day.

DS: That makes the previous election questionable, doesn't it?

Abdul Mobarak: You know the word fait accompli? (a thing that has already happened or been decided before those affected hear about it, leaving them with no option but to accept it.) What's done is done.

TDS: What's your thought on election manipulation under democratic governments?

Mobarak: I do not support it. It should not happen. That's why I give special thanks to the Election Commission for holding such a fair election.

TDS: But the main opposition was not even there...

Mobarak: Opposition parties may not participate even in the future, but that does not mean that we will not hold elections. Congress and the Muslim League did not participate in the first election in this subcontinent in 1920, but that did not prevent the then government from arranging the election.

TDS: Should we compare the present election with an example from the colonial era?

Mobarak: Certainly... these are the lessons from our history. Even Mawlana Bhashani did not participate in the election of 1970.

TDS: But there was no question about the fairness of 1970 election.

Mobarak: Some people will always raise questions, but questions should be logical.

TDS: How do you see our political future?

Mobarak: The political parties are becoming morally bankrupt.

TDS: But you termed the latest election the best election.

Mobarak: The latest general election is the best possible election that can be arranged in Bangladesh. It is my firm opinion as a former election commissioner.

TDS: Then who is responsible for political parties going morally bankrupt?

Mobarak: The responsibility lies with the political leaders.