Indian polls delegation lauds EC for 'meticulous planning'

A three-member delegation of the Election Commission of India, which observed the elections in Bangladesh, today appreciated the efforts of the election body of Bangladesh for the "meticulous planning" that was made to conduct the January 7 parliamentary election.

"We appreciate the efforts of the Election Commission of Bangladesh and its meticulous planning and arrangements made for the conduct of the election process," the delegation said in a statement today, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The statement said the delegation visited a number of polling stations and witnessed the polling process first hand. "We saw citizens of Bangladesh exercising their electoral rights at these stations peacefully."

"We have a cordial relationship with the Election Commission of Bangladesh and we look forward to continuing our cooperation," it added.

The delegation led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma and consisted of Election Commission Director General B Narayanan and Principal Secretary Mohammad Umar.