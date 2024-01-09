If independent MPs-elect remain separated, JP will get priority as opposition: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said Jatiyo Party will get priority as the opposition in the parliament if the independent candidates who won in the 12th parliamentary election do not join any party.

"We will have to wait for some more time to be fully sure of the position of the independent MPs-elect," Anisul Huq told reporters at his secretariat office.

To be the opposition, you have to have at least 10 percent of the seats of the parliament, the law minister said.

Asked whether the independent MPs-elect could form a group, Anisul said, "Why not? If they think they will form their own group instead of being with the government, of course they can do that."

Replying to a query about his reaction to the United States' statement that the 12th National Parliamentary Election was not fair and participatory, the law minister said, "We have always said that the election is fair and participatory when people cast their votes.

"You all saw that people cast their votes during this election and they participated with their full support.

"People have recognised this election as participatory. I don't think we need anyone else's recognition."