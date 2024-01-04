ICG report on Bangladesh's politics doesn’t show current reality: Hasan

Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud today criticised the recent report by the International Crisis Group (ICG) on Bangladesh's political landscape.

"It is very easy to make a report from Brussels," he said, claiming that the report failed to capture the reality of Bangladesh as it was crafted a month ago.

ICG published the 47-page report titled, "Beyond the Election: Overcoming Bangladesh's Political Deadlock", on Thursday, highlighting the overall political situation in the country.

It said the polls won't solve the political crisis in the country. Given the level of domestic opposition it is facing, alongside economic and geopolitical headwinds, the AL has reasons to seek a compromise.

Hasan Mahmud claimed that it would have been different if it had been written now.

He also accused the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of employing foreign agents to undermine the electoral process.

He remarked, "People have rejected BNP's call to resist the poll. Now they are urging to boycott the election…."

The information minister also highlighted BNP's alleged fabrication of articles in foreign newspapers and spreading false claims, such as a purported phone call from Indian Home Minister Amit Shah.

He claimed that the upcoming election would be free, fair, and festive, with international observers already in place from the European Union, the US, Saarc countries, OIC, and others.