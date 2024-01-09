HC orders EC not to issue gazette notification on Dhaka-4 polls result

The High Court today directed the Election Commission not to issue any gazette notification on Dhaka-4 election result for alleged irregularities, including vote rigging at 18 polling centres, during the national election held on Sunday.

According to the unofficial result of the election, independent candidate Md Awlad Hossain defeated Awami League candidate Sanjida Khanam in this constituency.

In response to a writ petition, the HC today ordered the chief election commissioner to constitute a committee to probe the allegations of irregularities and to dispose of those in 10 days.

The EC has been asked to settle the complaints, which were lodged by Sanjida regarding the irregularities during the polling, in two weeks.

At the same time, the HC issued a rule asking the government and the CEC to explain in three weeks why the inaction of the returning officer and EC to settle the complaints of Sanjida should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah issued the directives and rule following a writ petition filed by Sanjida seeking a stay on the publication of the election result until the disposal of her complaints.

Sanjida's lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque told The Daily Star that independent candidate Awlad's hooligans have cast false votes and stuffed ballots at 18 polling stations.

Besides, ballots were not signed by the presiding officers concerned, he said, adding that video footage and still pictures of the irregularities were submitted before the HC along with the writ petition.

Monjurul also said Sanjida had lodged two separate complaints with the returning officer and EC on January 7 and 8, but they have not taken any action to this effect.

Senior Advocates Md Motaher Hossain Sazu and ABM Altaf Hossain also argued for Sanjida while Deputy Attorney General KM Masud Rumy represented the state during the hearing of the writ petition.