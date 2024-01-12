Hasina’s 5th term: Fresh team up against stiff challenges

President Mohammed Shahabuddin swears in Awami League President Sheikh Hasina as prime minister at the Bangabhaban yesterday evening. Photo: Courtesy of Yasin Kabir Joy

After she was sworn in as the prime minister for the fourth consecutive term, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina yesterday formed the government with 37 ministers.

Her picks for key ministries like finance and foreign affairs came as a surprise to many. Some heavyweights have been axed and several fresh faces included.

This is the beginning of her fifth term in office. And she is already the longest serving prime minister of the country.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to Hasina and her new cabinet colleagues -- 25 ministers and 11 state ministers -- at the Bangabhaban Darbar Hall. Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain conducted the ceremony attended by AL leaders, diplomats, and top civil and military officials.

The ceremony was held a day after the AL Parliamentary Party (ALPP) unanimously elected her as its leader, paving the way for her to become the PM.

After the swearing-in was over, she signed the oath of office and oath of secrecy.

She kept four ministries -- defence, power, cultural affairs, and labour as well as the divisions of cabinet and armed forces -- for herself, according to the portfolio distributed after the oath-taking ceremony.

Former foreign minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali was given the charge of finance ministry, replacing AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Previously, he was appointed as a minister for a year in the 9th parliament. He remained a minister through the full term of the 10th parliament.

Mohammed Hasan Mahmud, who served as the information and broadcasting minister in the immediate past cabinet, was appointed as foreign minister, replacing AK Abdul Momen.

In January 2009, he was appointed as the state minister for foreign affairs. But six months later, he was moved to the position of state minister for environment. In November 2011, he was promoted as the minister for environment.

Ahsanul Islam Titu, a lawmaker from Tangail-6, got the charge of commerce ministry as the state minister, replacing Tipu Munshi.

Abdus Salam, a lawmaker from Mymensingh-9 who became minister for the first time, was given the charge of planning ministry.

Muhammad Faruk Khan, who was commerce minister from 2009-2011, is the new civil aviation and tourism minister.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, who was the former deputy minister and president of Bangladesh Cricket Board, was made minister for environment, forest and climate change.

Eleven ministers of the immediate past cabinet are retained in the new one. They include Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, LGRD Minister Tazul Islam, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, and Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman.

Faridul Haque Khan and Farhad Hossain were promoted as full ministers for religious affairs and public administration ministries. Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, who was the deputy education minister, was given charge of the education ministry, replacing Dipu Moni, who will now head the social welfare ministry.

Four state ministers, Nasrul Hamid, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Zaheed Farooque, retained power division, shipping, posts, telecommunications, information technology, and water resources ministries.

The PM dropped 30 members of the previous cabinet, including heavyweights like Abdur Razzaque, AHM Mustafa Kamal, AK Abdul Momen and MA Mannan and inducted 12 new faces.

Of the 30, 15 were full ministers, 13 state ministers and two deputy ministers. Besides, she dropped three technocrat ministers who resigned in November.