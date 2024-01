Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at Dhaka City College polling centre at 8:03am today.

Her Daughter Saima Wazed also accompanied her.

Dhaka City College centre falls under the Dhaka-10 constituency, comprising Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, New Market, and Kalabagan police stations.

Actor Ferdous Ahmed is contesting the polls on AL ticket from the seat.