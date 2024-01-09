Happy with people’s verdict: foreign minister

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today said that the government respects and is happy with people's verdict.

"The election was held in a free, fair, credible, and non-violent manner. That's it. We are very happy with it," he told reporters when his attention was drawn to the statements from two of Bangladesh's important partners—the USA and UK.

After attending a "meet and greet" event at state guesthouse Sugandha with diplomats stationed in Dhaka, Momen said the foreign observers also described the election as free, fair, and peaceful.

The foreign minister said the people of the country have again exercised their right to vote.

Momen said the people of the country have given their verdict and they need nothing else.

He said the foreign observers also thanked the Election Commission for holding the election fairly and peacefully.

Indian High Commission's representative, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytsky, UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Gwyn Lewis, and high commissioners and ambassadors from various other countries were present.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present at the event.

Momen described the event as just a standard "meet and greet."

"We look forward to seeing better partnership, better cooperation and better accommodation. This is essential to us," he said.

He said Bangladesh has made many achievements due to cooperation and collaboration.

The 12th parliamentary election marks the continuation of a democratic Bangladesh policy that remains firmly committed to contribute to regional and global peace and security and to eliminate terrorism, counter radicalisation and extremism, while championing international development objectives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

"With the initiation of the new government, Bangladesh would be geared at further enhancing cooperation with its neighbours to ensure shared economic prosperity in South Asia through promotion of greater regional security, integration, and connectivity," according to a briefing note circulated among the diplomats after Momen's remarks.

"Alongside our economic strides, Bangladesh will also succeed in building a democratic society which our future generations will take pride in," the briefing note reads.

At the national level, the 12th parliamentary election results will usher in a fresh opportunity to infuse further dynamism into the impressive socio-economic performance sustained by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government during its past three tenures. Political stability under democratic rule has contributed a lot to these achievements, it said.