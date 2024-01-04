Govt will face crushing defeat on Jan 7: Moyeen Khan

BNP leader Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan today said the government will suffer a crushing defeat in the "dummy election".

"The government is thinking of a victory on January 7. The reality is that Awami League will suffer a severe defeat...."

Speaking at a rally, he also said the ruling party, which claims to be a pro-independence force, is walking on the wrong path.

Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad, a platform of pro-BNP professionals, organised the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club to protest the upcoming 12th parliamentary polls.

Moyeen, a BNP standing committee member, along with other party leaders and different professional bodies, then distributed leaflets among pedestrians, urging them to boycott the election.

He called upon the government to come to the right path to restore peace in the country by cancelling the election, and dissolving the parliament and the cabinet.

"You won't be able to suppress the 18 crore people of Bangladesh with bullets, sound grenades and tear gas. So come to the path of negotiation, come to the path of peace."

The BNP leader said 63 political parties, including the BNP, are boycotting the polls as they believe in liberal, democratic and peaceful politics.

"That's why I'm calling upon the government .... Try to learn how to respect the opinion of the country's people. You claim that you are the pro-Liberation War forces. If that's the case, why have you sacrificed democracy?"

He added that the people of Bangladesh and the international community have no confidence in the January 7 polls.

Moyeen said journalists from different international media came to Dhaka to report on how a "so-called election" is being held.

Meanwhile, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributed leaflets, containing BNP's call for boycotting Sunday's election, near Uttara Rajuk School in the morning.

Talking to reporters there, Rizvi said only AL leaders and workers will go to the polling stations on Sunday.

"Common voters won't go no matter what strategies the government resorts to.

"The government thought it would show the democratic world that a fair election was taking place by showing dummy candidates... But it has become clear that a stage-managed election is being held in Bangladesh."

Rizvi said the government will not be able to stay in power by holding a dummy election using the state machinery.

"The consequences will not be good if you [government] push the country towards danger. People will boycott the election."