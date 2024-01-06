Govt cannot force people to vote

Says Moyeen Khan

BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan yesterday said the government can't force people to vote in the January 7 national polls since there are no laws in the country regarding this.

"The government says that asking people not to vote is unlawful, but this is a lie," said Moyeen at a press conference at his Gulshan residence.

"Being able to decide whether to vote or not is a fundamental right," he said.

"This one-sided seat-sharing election has been subjected to joke and criticism at home and abroad," he added.

"After producing dummy candidates and dummy parties, it has now turned its focus to forcibly creating dummy voters," he claimed.

BNP has boycotted the 12th parliamentary election after failing to realise their demand for the government to step down and the polls to be held under a non-party caretaker government.

In the lead-up to the polls, to garner support for their appeal to boycott the polls, the party has been conducting mass contact programmes.

Moyeen called upon "democratic people'' not to be worried by the "threats" and "intimidation" of the government ahead of the polls.

"The time of one-party rule is over. Do not be frightened of the threats of an illegal government," he said.

The BNP leader claimed that local and central AL leaders threatened thousands of beneficiaries that they would lose their financial benefits if they did not vote for "boat."

The local administration is also being used to force people to vote, he added.

AL leaders are threatening to invalidate voters' national identity (NID) cards if they fail to show up at the polls, Moyeen alleged.

Meanwhile, around 20 lakh government employees are also being forced to vote by postal ballot against their wishes, he further alleged.

"They (government officials) are under pressure to bring every member of their families to cast their vote for the boat," Moyeen continued.

Moreover, 61 lakh Ansar members deployed on the election day, were forced to cast postal ballots, while their families have also been threatened to vote, he said.

This evil initiative to control government servants' voting rights has created concern at home and abroad about the impartiality and transparency of the election process, said Moyeen.

Moyeen further alleged that leaders of Chhatra League and Swechchchhasebak League -- the student and volunteer wings of the AL-- have been preparing to cast "fake votes," as they did in the 2014 and 2018 polls.

Besides, the BNP will hold a 48-hour hartal starting today at 6:00 am, which includes tomorrow's voting day, in protest of the national elections.