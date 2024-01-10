A good start

MP-elect begins tenure with poster removal

With most roads, nooks and alleys still wrapped in plastic posters, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, the newly-elected parliament member for Moulvibazar-2 (Kulaura) constituency, began his tenure by removing the non-biodegradable campaign materials since Monday morning.

"I am removing them since we are done with polls. I have also asked my supporters to join me," said Shafiul, also the organising secretary of Awami League central committee.

The posters are laminated, so they will not rot or decompose. With time, they will clog drains and obstruct water flow, leading to pollution. So taking them off and setting them on fire will help speeden their decomposition, he mentioned.

The activity began in front of Kulaura town, with Shafiul being the first to remove his own posters and urging others in the upazila to do the same.

"Once in power, leaders forget about their community and also distance themselves from locals. But this initiative deserves appreciation," said Mifta Mia, a resident of Uchlapara.

Saidul Hasan Sipon, general secretary of Kulaura Journalist Association, termed this move "commendable".

Echoing him, UNO Mahmudur Rahman Mamun said the entire upazila became a billboard over 21 days of electioneering and that distorts the beauty of the area.

"No one keeps track of them after the election and it ends up polluting the environment. Such initiatives are necessary to protect our environment," he added.