Go to polling centres, cast your vote: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked people of the country to go to the polling centres and cast votes.

The ruling Awami League president was speaking after casting her ballot at Dhaka's City College three minutes after voting in the 12th parliamentary election opened this morning.

"We have suffered and struggled a lot for this voting right. This election will be free and fair. We want cooperation from the people … cast your vote for boat," she told journalists.

Hasina said that her government has created a congenial atmosphere for voting defying all "obstacles and anarchy created by BNP and Jamaat".

"Boat will win and we will form the government with the people's mandate. We have the trust of the people."

Accompanied by her daughter Saima Wazed, Hasina cast her vote at 8:03am.