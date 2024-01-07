National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 08:39 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 09:48 AM

National Election 2024

Go to polling centres, cast your vote: PM

Star Digital Report
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
File photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked people of the country to go to the polling centres and cast votes.

The ruling Awami League president was speaking after casting her ballot at Dhaka's City College three minutes after voting in the 12th parliamentary election opened this morning.

"We have suffered and struggled a lot for this voting right. This election will be free and fair. We want cooperation from the people … cast your vote for boat," she told journalists.

Hasina said that her government has created a congenial atmosphere for voting defying all "obstacles and anarchy created by BNP and Jamaat".

"Boat will win and we will form the government with the people's mandate. We have the trust of the people."

Accompanied by her daughter Saima Wazed, Hasina cast her vote at 8:03am.

ভোটার উপস্থিতি কম-বেশি জানি না, আমার কাজ ভোট আয়োজন করা: সিইসি
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ভোটার উপস্থিতি কম-বেশি জানি না, আমার কাজ ভোট আয়োজন করা: সিইসি

দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন শুরুর পরে প্রধান নির্বাচন কমিশনার কাজী হাবিবুল আউয়াল বলেছেন, ভোটারের উপস্থিতি কম নাকি বেশি সেগুলো আমি কিছুই জানি না। আমি এসে আমার ভোটটা দিয়ে গেছি, এতটুকুই জানি।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ভোটের আগেই ব্যালটে সিল, নরসিংদীর ১ কেন্দ্রে ভোট বাতিল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
