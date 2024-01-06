Go to polling centre and cast your vote freely: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal today called upon voters to exercise their voting rights freely, braving all fears and concerns.

"I urge all voters to cast your valuable votes for your favourite candidate freely and fearlessly tomorrow," the CEC said in a televised address to the nation this evening.

"Cast your vote with enthusiasm and festivity to discharge your civic responsibility in forming the next parliamentary government," he said.

"The vote is yours. Don't be influenced by anyone's persuasion or intervention. If you face any kind of obstacle, immediately inform the presiding officer," he added.

The CEC asked the presiding officers to discharge their responsibility to ensure the rights of voters.

Police and magistrates will stay at all polling centres to provide all-out cooperation to the presiding officers, he said.

All modes of transport will ply except motorcycle, microbus, taxicab and trucks to facilitate the voters to reach the polling centres, the CEC said.