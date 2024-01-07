Gazipur-2: EC app leads voters astray

Many voters in Gazipur-2 constituency could not cast their vote this morning after the Election Commission app reportedly provided them with wrong information regarding their polling centre.

Nurul Islam came to Kolomoshwar Government Primary School to cast his vote around 10:45am. However, he eventually found that it was not his centre.

"I have been to three centres but am yet to find mine," he said.

The Election Commission app and local agents' copy led him to the centre. But his serial number was not there, he said.

Like Nurul, many voters have been coming to Kolomoshwar Government Primary School (centres 89 and 90), but could not cast their votes.

"This is happening with at least four out of 10 voters," Abul Khair, presiding officer of centre 90, said.

Ripon Kumar Roy, presiding officer of centre 89 at the school, also admitted the matter.

Voters with serial numbers 1-3,299 were designated to vote at centre 89 while serial numbers 3,300-6,585 were listed at centre 90, said the presiding officers.

But many of the voters with serial numbers over 6,585 are coming to these two centres because of information provided by the EC app, which took Tk 21 crore to develop.

"I went to a nearby centre also. But it is designated for women voters only," said Abdur Razzak, a voter with serial number 7,866, who could not find his centre till 11:00am.

Saijdul Islam, with serial number 9,099, said he went to three centres, but could not find his serial and name. Another voter Meheraj Uddin faced the same problem.

In the span of 10 minutes, this correspondent found at least five voters whose centre was listed as Kolomoshwar Government Primary School in the EC app, but their serial number was not listed at the centre.