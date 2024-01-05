Gazipur-2: Bangladesh Tariqat Federation candidate quits polls

The Bangladesh Tariqat Federation candidate from Gazipur-2 (Sadar-Tongi) constituency has quit the election race.

Dr Syed Abu Dawood Machnabi Haider confirmed his withdrawal from the election this afternoon, reports our local correspondent.

Party Chairman Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari quit the polls from Chattogram-2 constituency yesterday, Machnabi Haider said adding that he left the electoral race in solidarity with the chairman.

Meanwhile, the party candidate from Gazipur-3 constituency (Sripur) Md Zainal Abedin said he will remain in the race till the end.