Free lunch by the courtesy of AL

Supporters of the Awami League candidate distributed lunch boxes in many constituencies of Dhaka, observed these correspondents after visiting at least 10 polling centres under Dhaka-12 and Dhaka-13 constituencies.

AL activities distributed lunch boxes and water bottles with stickers of the "boat symbol and Sheikh Hasina's name" among the poll officials and polling agents of different candidates, even the rival ones, at Noyatola Darussalam Etimkhana Complex in the Dhaka-12 constituency, where four polling centres are located.

Similarly, at the BUTEX centre of the same constituency, similar lunch boxes were seen being served to polling agents and even the election officials, including the presiding officer.

"Yes, all our food has been provided by the boat candidate," a presiding officer said. He, however, did not want to disclose his name. Some Ansar officials echoed him.

Supporters of Jahangir Kabir Nanok, the Awami League candidate in Dhaka-13, has also provided lunch to polling officers and law enforcement members at various polling centres.

A polling officer at Sweet Bird School polling centre in Adabor, having lunch at 1:30 pm, said he didn't know where the lunch came from.

Police and Ansar members at the same centre were also seen having lunch served by the AL candidate.

"'Not all meals are from the Awami League candidate; the police department provided money for our lunch," said Zahirul Islam, in charge of the polling station.

Rafiqul Islam, cultural secretary of Adabor Thana AL, said, "In the spirit of the election festivities, we are serving lunch to everyone working at this polling station.'"

Besides, police members at Dhaka North City School and College, who were also having lunch provided by the AL candidate, declined to comment.