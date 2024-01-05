Foreign election observer system should end: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said the foreign election monitoring system should be stopped.

He made this comment while talking to reporters after a meeting with a delegation of the International Republican Institute (IRI), a US government-supported organization.

"I think the [foreign election monitoring] system should be stopped. We should have confidence in our people. The people of Bangladesh liberated the country. No one liberated us with a certificate. Why do we need to authenticate it [election] by others?" he said.

"We are a matured democracy, a developed democracy. We have given blood for it. Very few countries have done so. Why do we need others' certificates? Why will we be so bankrupt?" he said.

A three-member election observer delegation of IRI met with the minister at his residence in Sylhet city's Dhopadighirpar area this evening.

The members of the delegation are IRI's senior advisor for Asia Pacific Geoffrey Macdonald, senior programme manager Amitab Ghosh and programme manager David Hoggstra.

Regarding the meeting, the minister said, "The observers asked for suggestions on how to reduce the bitterness between AL and BNP in the future. I said that there should be dialogues between the parties and BNP should do more people-focused, issue-based politics."

"Another topic of discussion was the BNP's boycott. I said that this was because of their lack of internal dialogue," he said.