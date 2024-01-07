Forcing voters to remain in queue even after voting

Voters at the Kalata Ghata Government Primary School polling centre in the ward 3 under Bandarban Sadar municipality have alleged that they were forced to remain in line even after casting their votes.

At the centre, voting began at 8:00am with no initial voter presence. However, around 10:30am, Awami League volunteers insisted that voters supporting the "boat" symbol stand in the queue again to showcase a higher turnout in the presence of journalists, alleged locals.

One voter mentioned, "We already voted in the morning, but an Awami League volunteer named Sukumar Barua asked us to stand in line again... so here I am."

Ward-3 member Ajit Kumar Das was seen in the queue. He criticised the practice of coercing voters to queue up again after casting their votes.

"Those forcing voters to stay in the queue are not acting appropriately," he said.

When asked, presiding officer Harun Or Rashid said, "It's not supposed to happen... but if it did, then we are requesting voters not to stand in queue again after casting their vote."

He said voter turnout was around 12 percent until 10:00am, with 2,784 votes being cast during this period.

However, when this correspondent visited the centre he did not find that many voters.

The Bandarban Adarsha Govt Primary School polling station, with 3,756 registered voters, showed zero voter presence until 9:30am.

Ajay Sen, assistant presiding officer, claimed that 336 votes were cast in one and a half hours -- 8.9 percent voter turnout.

In Rawangchari Government High School and Chaingya Government Primary School (centres 51 and 2) in Taracha Union of Rowangchari Upazila, presiding officer Mohammad Salim Ullah reported an 18 percent turnout, with 140 votes cast out of 778 voters since the morning.

However, no voters were seen when this correspondent visited the centres in the morning.