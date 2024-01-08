From forcing out agents to ballot stuffing by AL men

Candidates in Sylhet-2 demand re-election

Alleging rigging in yesterday's polls by the ruling party, four contestants, including the incumbent lawmaker, demanded re-election in the Sylhet-2 constituency.

Meanwhile, a candidate of the Sylhet-3 constituency claimed that AL supporters resorted to irregularities during the election, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

The Sylhet-2 candidates are incumbent lawmaker and Gono Forum candidate Mokabbir Khan, former lawmaker and Jatiya Party candidate Yahya Chowdhury, Trinamool BNP candidate Abdur Rab Mallik, and independent candidate Muhibur Rahman.

On the election day, they all boycotted the polls by 2:00pm.

In a press conference today, the candidates demanded re-election and said they would move the Supreme Court in this regard.

"I was confined in a centre for two hours while the AL men stuffed the ballot right in front of me. I did not get any support from the election officials and the administration. After that, I boycotted the election and did not cast my vote," said Yahya Chowdhury said.

Muhibur Rahman said, "The election was rigged and it was a farce. We trusted the PM and the CEC but were betrayed. From forcing our agents out of the polling station to ballot stuffing by ruling party men, everything happened in the polls."

Mokabbir Khan echoed Muhibur Rahman.

"All four of us spent a long time in foreign countries where we saw the practice of clean politics. But the reality here was different," said Abdur Rab Mallik.

AL candidate from Sylhet-2, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury won the polls with 78,388 votes while his nearest candidate Muhibur Rahman got 16,611 votes. In the election JP candidate secured 6,874 votes, the Gono Forum candidate 1,922 votes, and the Trinamool BNP 944 votes.

Meanwhile, Dr Ihteshamul Huq Chowdhury, an AL-backed independent candidate for Sylhet-3, at a separate press conference, said, "My agents were forced to leave from 47 centres where the ruling party men stuffed ballots. They also beat up one of my agents at Boaljur School centre and kept him confined for hours."

He also alleged that the ruling party lawmaker forcefully delayed the beginning of vote casting till 9:30 am at Kamalbazar Jalalia school centre in order to be the one to case the first vote.