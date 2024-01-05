Fire service forms central monitoring cell ahead of Jan 7 election

The Directorate of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) has formed a "central monitoring and coordination cell" to deal with any accident, including violence and fire ahead of the January 7 national election.

The cell will work to collect information of accidents from any part of the country including Dhaka and coordinate with the central control room of the FSCD as well, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of FSCD headquarters media cell.

Cancelling leave of all officials and employees of all fire stations across the country, they have been kept on standby duty following the directive from FSCD Director General Brig Gen Md Main Uddin.

Directives have also been given to take necessary measures in coordination with the local administration to deal with the emergency situation during the election, he said.

In addition to firefighters, trained volunteers of the fire service have also been asked to be ready. All firefighting and rescue equipment, including the required number of ambulances, have been kept ready, the warehouse inspector said.

Services by the FSCD will be available round the clock to protect the lives and properties across the country.

In case of any emergency, all are requested to call the nearest fire station, divisional control room phone number or central control room hotline 16163 to receive services.

Emergency services can also be availed by calling the mobile number of the central monitoring cell -- 01730336699.