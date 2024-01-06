Fire at 2 Gazipur polling centres, sabotage suspected: fire service

Fire broke out at three schools, including two polling centres, in Gazipur early today, a day before the 12th parliamentary election.

The incident took place at two polling centres -- Banshtali Government Primary School and Purba Chandana Government Primary School -- and TNT Adarsha High School.

Confirming the incident, Joydebpur Fire Service Assistant Deputy Director Abdullah Arefin told The Daily Star, "We primarily suspect it was an act of sabotage."

He said the fire originated at Purba Chandana Government Primary School in Ward No. 17 of Gazipur City Corporation around 2:00am. The centre was partially damaged in the fire, the fire official said.

Besides, a fire broke out at TNT Adarsha High School of Ward no. 18 around 3:30am, Abdullah Arefinsaid.

Osman Ali, headmaster of TNT Adarsha High School, said, "The nightguard of the school called and informed me about the fire around 3:00am. I, immediately, called 999. On information, two firefighters from Joydebpur Fire Service and Gazipur Modern Fire Service rushed to the spot and doused the fire. By then, nine rooms of the school were gutted."

Contacted, Gazipur Metropolitan Basan Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the fire incident and said they already visited the spot.