Fazle Hossain Badsha raises allegations of irregularities

Fazle Hossain Badsha, general secretary of Workers' Party of Bangladesh, made allegations of irregularities and intimidation that ultimately resulted in his election defeat in Rajshahi-2 constituency.

He made the allegations in a letter submitted to the chief election commissioner through his lawyer today, reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent.

Badsha contested the election in Rajshahi-2 constituency with the nomination of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance.

AL independent candidate Shafiqur Rahman Badsha won the election.

In his complaint, Badsha alleged that the Rajshahi City Corporation mayor influenced the voters by inaugurating development projects even after the announcement of the election schedule.

The independent candidate misguided voters by using the name of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and by campaigning that he was the local AL's candidate.

He also alleged that his voters facing threats couldn't go to polling centres, resulting in a poor turnout in the elction.

Besides, his allegations include the use of ward councillors, employees, and beneficiaries of Rajshahi City Corporation in the election.