Faridpur-3: Supporters of independent candidate injured in ‘attack by AL aspirant’s supporters’

Four supporters of an independent candidate from Faridupur-3 constituency, including his chief election agent, were injured in an attack in Sadar upazila allegedly by rival Awami League candidate's supporters this afternoon.

However, police said it was a separate incident and did not have any connection with the election.

Shamsul Haque, 78, chief election agent of independent candidate AK Azad, was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, reports our local correspondent.

Shamsul Haque, also the former chairman of Faridpur Zilla Parishad, was campaigning in Mafizuddin Dangia area around 4:30pm when the incident took place, according to locals.

The supporters of Shamim Hoq, the AL candidate from the same constituency attacked Shamsul Haque, Pannu, Sajib, Khokon, and Kayum, claimed Md Shoyebul Islam, election coordinator of the independent candidate.

Palash Bepari, general secretary of Charmadhabdia Union Al unit led the attack, Md Shoyebul claimed. However, Shamim Hoq or Palash Bepari could not be reached for comments.

Meanwhile, Morshed Alam, superintendent of Faridpur police told journalists that it was an isolated incident and had nothing to do with tomorrow's national election.

"We are trying to find out who is behind the attack and they will be punished," he added.