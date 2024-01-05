Faridpur-3: Campaigns of AK Azad, Shamim wage war of words

The Awami League nominee from Faridpur-3 Shamim Haque today alleged that independent candidate AK Azad and his supporters were trying to sabotage the election.

Meanwhile, Azad claimed that Shamim and his supporters were trying to tarnish the image of the party among the common people, knowing their defeat is certain.

The two groups raised counter allegations in two separate press conferences held at two different spots in the city around the same time.

"The supporters of independent candidates are threatening our activists with cases filed against them. Also, AK Azad and his supporters are destroying the election environment by spreading false propaganda and rumours," said Shamim in a press conference held at the Faridpur Press Club around 12:00pm.

He also asked law enforcement agencies and the Election Commission to take action against those spreading propaganda.

Meanwhile, AK Azad held the press conference at his residence in Faridpur's Jhiltuli area to protest the suspension of 10 leaders of the district Awami League committee, including himself.

"They have attempted to suspend the veteran and devoted leaders of Awami League, which does not go with the Awami League's constitution in any way," reads a written statement of Azad.

Shaukat Ali, joint secretary of the district AL, read out the statement on behalf of Azad.

"The district committee does not have the authority to suspend even a grassroots activist of Awami League, let alone a leader. If anyone has to be expelled, the [district unit] president and general secretary will announce the decision after taking approval form the central executive committee. That was not followed in this case," it added.

AL central executive committee member Bipul Ghosh, Faridpur District AL Treasurer Jashoda Jiban Debnath, the unit's member Subal Chandra Saha, also spoke at the press conference.

Yesterday, a press release was issued informing about the suspension of 10 leaders from Faridpur district Awami League.

They are: Joint General Secretary Shaukat Ali, Women Affairs Secretary Ivy Masud, Treasurer Yashoda Jiban Debnath, members Subal Chandra Saha, Monirul Hasan, Abul Batin and Shahidul Islam, and advisory council members AK Azad, Khalifa Kamal Uddin and Shah Alam Mukul.

The press release was signed by Shamim Haque, president of Faridpur district AL, and Shah Md Istiak, general secretary of the unit.