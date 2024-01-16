EU, NDI, IRI teams ask EC about vote cast rate

The technical team of European Union and the joint team NDI and IRI of the United States, during meetings with the Election Commission, have enquired about the rate of votes cast in the January 7 national polls.

The EU team as well as the joint team of National Democratic Institute and the International Republican Institute yesterday met EC officials separately, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told The Daily Star.

The teams monitored the 12th parliamentary polls.

During the meetings at the EC office in Dhaka, they asked different questions including whether there is any issue with voter turnout, said officials present in the meetings.

In reply, the officials informed them that presiding officers were instructed to report the voting rate every two hours through a software.

But all officials were not able to do it properly. Officials failed to immediately input the turnout in some polling stations in the parliamentary seats of three hill districts and several other constituencies.

The necessary information and documents were presented before the representatives of EU, NDI and IRI, the officials added.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok said, "They basically wanted to know various information about the election. We provided them with all information. They expressed satisfaction," he added.

At a press briefing on January 7, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal estimated that around 40 percent voters cast their ballots.

"However, the figure may change after the counting ends," he told journalists at the EC office in Dhaka around 5:30pm.

Habibul, however, first said the turnout rate was around 28 percent, but an EC official made him correct that the rate was around 40 percent.

Earlier, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam on the polling day said the rate stood at 26.37 percent till 3:00pm, adding that the figure might change as data from all constituencies was not available at the time.

The EC later said the turnout rate was around 42 percent.