National Election 2024
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jan 9, 2024 01:28 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 01:35 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Envoys of Japan, Korea, Malaysia, KSA, Palestine, Argentina, 13 other countries congratulate PM

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jan 9, 2024 01:28 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 01:35 PM

Ambassadors and high commissioners of Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Argentina, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Palestine paid courtesy call on Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

They congratulated Sheikh Hasina on behalf of their respective countries as Awami League won the 12th parliamentary election, according to a release from PM's press wing. The envoys also conveyed the congratulatory messages of the heads of state and governments of their countries to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They expressed optimism that Bangladesh will become a developed and prosperous country under Hasina's leadership.

The envoys expressed their strong commitment to continue the cooperation of their respective countries with Bangladesh.

The prime minister thanked the ambassadors and high commissioners.

She also thanked the heads of state and governments of all friendly countries for their continuous support to the people and government of Bangladesh.

Hasina expressed hope that the cooperation of friendly countries will continue in the coming days in the development and progress of Bangladesh.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
৯ মামলায় গ্রেপ্তার দেখানো হলো মির্জা ফখরুলকে, জামিন শুনানি কাল
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

৯ মামলায় গ্রেপ্তার দেখানো হলো মির্জা ফখরুলকে, জামিন শুনানি কাল

আগামীকাল এসব মামলায় তার জামিন আবেদনের শুনানি হবে।

৯ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নবনির্বাচিত সংসদ সদস্যদের শপথ আগামীকাল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X