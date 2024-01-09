Envoys of Japan, Korea, Malaysia, KSA, Palestine, Argentina, 13 other countries congratulate PM

Ambassadors and high commissioners of Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Argentina, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Palestine paid courtesy call on Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

They congratulated Sheikh Hasina on behalf of their respective countries as Awami League won the 12th parliamentary election, according to a release from PM's press wing. The envoys also conveyed the congratulatory messages of the heads of state and governments of their countries to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They expressed optimism that Bangladesh will become a developed and prosperous country under Hasina's leadership.

The envoys expressed their strong commitment to continue the cooperation of their respective countries with Bangladesh.

The prime minister thanked the ambassadors and high commissioners.

She also thanked the heads of state and governments of all friendly countries for their continuous support to the people and government of Bangladesh.

Hasina expressed hope that the cooperation of friendly countries will continue in the coming days in the development and progress of Bangladesh.