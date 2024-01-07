‘Election environment will tell us what’s next’

Says GM Quader

Jatiyo Party will closely monitor the election and will take further decisions depending on the situation surrounding the polls today, said party chairman GM Quader yesterday.

Even though there were speculations that JP might not stay in the polls till the end, they have managed to sustain their stay till the voting day.

"The environment of the voting day will tell us what to do next," said GM Quader.

The JP chairman made the remarks while talking to journalists in Rangpur.

Regarding BNP's hartal on election day, he said, "BNP called the hartal as per their constitutional rights. But the people of Rangpur are focused on the polls and eagerly waiting to cast their votes.

Voters in Rangpur believe JP is capable of fulfilling their expectations, said GM Quader.

Meanwhile, being a voter in Dhaka, GM Quader himself won't be able to cast his vote on the election day, said party insiders.