National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 4, 2024 08:23 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 08:32 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Election domestic affair of Bangladesh: India

Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 4, 2024 08:23 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 08:32 PM

India today reiterated that the upcoming election in Bangladesh is a "domestic affair of that country".

"We have consistently said that the election in Bangladesh is a domestic affair of that country and it is for the people of Bangladesh to decide," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in reply to a question at a weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Jaiswal's comment came when asked about the credibility of the January 7 polls in Bangladesh which is being held without the participation of several opposition parties.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

আমার ওপর ভরসা রাখুন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, গণমানুষের দল বাংলাদেশ আওয়ামী লীগ যখনই ক্ষমতায় আসে, দেশের মানুষের অর্থ-সামাজিক উন্নতি নিশ্চিত করে। জনগণের খাদ্য, নিরাপত্তা, চিকিৎসা, বাসস্থান, শিক্ষা, কর্মসংস্থান...

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

শনিবার সকাল ৬টা থেকে ৪৮ ঘণ্টা হরতাল: বিএনপি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification