Election domestic affair of Bangladesh: India

India today reiterated that the upcoming election in Bangladesh is a "domestic affair of that country".

"We have consistently said that the election in Bangladesh is a domestic affair of that country and it is for the people of Bangladesh to decide," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in reply to a question at a weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

Jaiswal's comment came when asked about the credibility of the January 7 polls in Bangladesh which is being held without the participation of several opposition parties.